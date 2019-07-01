Cardinals Drop Series Opener vs. Lakeland

July 1, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Palm Beach Cardinals News Release





Palm Beach made a stride in the right direction putting up a run in Monday's game, however it was not enough as Lakleand took the series opener by a 9-1 final.

Lakland tagged Palm Beach starter Perry DellaValle for six runs on nine hits in the third and fourth innings to take a commanding 6-0 lead. By virtue of solo runs in the fifth and sixth, the Flying Tigers made it an 8-0 game.

Palm Beach loaded the bases in the bottom half of the eighth with just one out. A Chase Pinder sac fly brought home its first run in 30 innings.

Another Lakeland run in the ninth made it a 9-1 ballgame, which would be the final score.

Nick Dunn had a multi-hit game for Palm Beach going 2-3. Nolan Gorman and Michael Perri each added a hit in the loss.

Palm Beach will look to get back on track on Tuesday when they face Lakeland at 6:30 PM. Tickets and more information can be found at Rogerdeanchevroletstadium.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.