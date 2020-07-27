Cardinals Announce Non-Profit Heroes Campaign with American National Insurance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals are excited to partner with American National Insurance on a new program called Non-Profit Heroes to recognize local non-profit organizations that have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-Profit Heroes, presented by American National Insurance, is set to launch on July 27 and will give the public two weeks to submit nominations online at SpringfieldCardinals.com/heroes. All nominees should be local Southwest Missouri non-profit organizations who have made an impact on our community during COVID-19.

Once the nomination period ends, the Cardinals will recognize one hero organization per week for eight weeks on SpringfieldCardinals.com and on all Cardinals social media platforms. All selected heroes will receive a digital media spotlight and an array of prizes to reward their efforts.

"We really appreciate American National Insurance teaming up with us to recognize heroes in our community," said Springfield Cardinals Vice President & General Manager Dan Reiter. "We've prided ourselves on our #FlyTogether Initiatives during the pandemic but also know that there have been so many organizations throughout our region that have really gone above and beyond in helping everyone get through this. We can't wait to shine the spotlight with American National on these deserving heroes."

Chuck La Tournous, Vice President of Marketing, Multiple Line Agencies at American National, said the program allows the entire community to engage with one another and spotlight acts of leadership.

"The Non-Profit Hero program is a great opportunity to help identify worthwhile causes and individuals throughout Springfield," La Tournous said. "We always strive to be active contributors in the communities we serve."

Fans have until August 10 to submit nominations for Non-Profit Heroes, presented by American National Insurance. Click the link below to nominate a local non-profit hero today.

