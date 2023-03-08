Captains Announce Innovative Partnership with the Baseball Heritage Museum at League Park

March 8, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains, minor league baseball team in the Midwest League and High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, are excited to announce their new partnership with the Baseball Heritage Museum at League Park.

The mission of the Baseball Heritage Museum at League Park is to preserve and present the stories of diversity in baseball by entertaining, educating, and enlightening visitors about the multicultural heritage of baseball and the values it represents. Through exhibits, programming, neighborhood outreach and youth education, the Museum keeps these stories alive and inspiring for present and future generations.

Fans can experience America's pastime this season through exhibits around Classic Auto Group Park. The Baseball Heritage Museum partnership includes a pop-up exhibit in the Cargo Hold, a dedicated suite telling the history of Cleveland sports as well as signage that tells stories about the multicultural heritage of baseball and the values it represents.

Every Sunday this season will be Throwback Cleveland History Sunday

The Captains celebrate the vibrant history of Cleveland Sports each and every Sunday at Classic Auto Group Park! Keep an eye out for some retro, Guardians-inspired uniforms on the field.

To read more about the Lake County Captains promotional schedule visit CaptainsBaseball.com

Exclusive ticket memberships and group outings are available for purchase now and more information may be found at CaptainsBaseball.com or by calling 440-954-WINS (9467).

Exclusive merchandise celebrating the 20th season go on sale today at ShopCaptains.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.