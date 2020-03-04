Captains Announce 2020 Giveaways, Jersey Auctions & Select Theme Nights

March 4, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release





(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains, the Class-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, have numerous exciting giveaways in store for fans this season. Giveaways during the 2020 season will include a fleece blanket, a backpack cooler, the ever-popular Youth Jersey, a Picantes de Lake County t-shirt and three bobbleheads - a Skipper Olympic Themed Bobblehead, a "Super Shane" Bieber Bobblehead and a Carlos Santana Silver Slugger Bobblehead.

The giveaways begin on Opening Night, Monday, April 13. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Captains Fleece Blanket, presented by Lake Health. In addition, all fans attending the game on Opening Night will receive Captains 2020 Magnet Schedules, compliments of Wickliffe Country Place & Mapleview Country Villa.

On Friday, June 5, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Los Picantes de Lake County T-shirt, presented by Lake Heath. The Captains are participating in Minor League Baseball's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n program for the second straight year and will play as the Picantes, Lake County's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n identity, for five games again in 2020. Those games are April 30, May 3, June 5, July 19 (Game 1) and September 5.

On Friday, June 19 the Captains will give away a "Super Shane" Bieber Bobblehead, presented by Lake Health. The bobblehead is part of that evening's "Superhero" theme, which also recognizes police, firefighters & first responders. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive the bobblehead.

On July 31, the first 1,000 fans in the ballpark receive a Backpack Cooler, presented by Lake Health. The cooler is perfect to keep your beverage of choice cold during the hot summer months.

The Captains' exciting bobblehead giveaway lineup continues on Saturday, August 1, when the first 1,000 fans into the ballpark will receive a Skipper Olympic Themed bobblehead presented by Sysco. The bobblehead is celebrating the Summer Olympics which are taking place in Toyko, Japan in 2020.

On Friday, August 28, the Captains will give away a Carlos Santana Silver Slugger Bobblehead, courtesy of iPerform Fitness to the first 1,000 fans. Carlos Santana rehabbed for the Captains in 2012. In that game, Santana hit a game-tying home run in the eighth inning, which ultimately led to an extra-innings victory.

Saturday, August 29, the first 1,000 fans age 12 and under will receive a Youth Jersey, presented by Stanley Steemer. The throwback jersey will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Captains' 2010 Midwest League Championship.

Besides the fun of the giveaways, the Captains will feature four jersey auctions for fans to bid on, which benefit Captains Charities. The first is Saturday June 6, which will feature a SpongeBob SquarePants jersey, courtesy of Nickelodeon. July 3 will be a patriotic jersey. On August 15 the Captains will wear rock & roll themed jerseys to celebrate rock & roll in Northeast Ohio. Finally, on August 29, the Captains will celebrate their 2010 championship with a specialty jersey to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the team's Midwest League title. All specialty jerseys can be bid on the day of the game, and the fans who win the auction will be able to meet the player on-field post game for a photo opportunity or autograph.

The Captains will debut five "Claws and Paws" nights in 2020. Fans can bring their dogs to the ballpark with the purchase of a $6 pooch pass. The games will also feature $6 White Claws for fans who are 21 years of age or older.

The Lake County Captains' 2020 home opener will be on April 13 against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers). Affordable ticket packages and group party and picnic options are available now. More information can be found at captainsbaseball.com or by calling 440-954-WINS.

