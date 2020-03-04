Multiple Positions Available
March 4, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release
The Burlington Bees, Midwest League affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, are currently taking applications for game day staff positions for the 2020 season.
Each season the Bees employ game day staff in multiple specialties to assist in the game operations of Community Field for all 70 regular season home games.
Openings are available include 50/50 raffle ticket sales, concessions cashiering, grounds keeping assistance and mascot performance.
Applications are currently available for pick-up at the Bees Front Office near the main gate at Community Field.
