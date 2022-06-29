Captain Dustin Henning Returning to Port Huron

Prowlers captain Dustin Henning will be returning to Port Huron for 2022-23 the team announced. The 38-year-old ranks fourth in league history with 317 career games played, 90 of them in Port Huron.

"I'm looking forward to returning to the team as well as the community," Henning said. "We are on the right track for reigniting the identity the team had before the world crumbled and putting a product on the ice that represents the hard-nosed work ethic Michigan is known for."

Henning began his FPHL career a decade ago with the Delaware Federals and Danville Dashers when he played a combined 11 games in the 2011-12 season. After a year away from the league, he saw more playing time over the next two seasons, eclipsing 40 games in each and winning the 2015 Commissioner's Cup with the Watertown Wolves.

Henning's first of three stints in Port Huron was his shortest when he competed in the first three games in franchise history before finishing the season in Danville. He began 2016-17 with the Prowlers as well, playing 25 games and recording a goal and four assists, but finished that campaign with the St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints.

After two more seasons in Danville where he played over 50 games in each, Henning returned to Port Huron for a third time, dressing for eight games in 2020-21 and 54 in 2021-22. He recorded 27 points over that stretch and served as the captain last year.

"[Henning] was a solid addition to the blue line but an even bigger addition to the locker room with his steady presence and leadership skills," said general manager Matt Graham. "He set a great example for everyone on what it means to be a pro and play professional hockey. As a captain, he kept everyone accountable and helped out on and off the ice when called upon. He's the kind of guy that would do anything for his teammates and that's what it means to be a leader at this level."

The captain will lead his team onto the McMorran Place ice on Oct. 15 when the Prowlers take on their new in-state rival, the Motor City Rockers. Early bird pricing on season tickets is still available at the McMorran box office. Fans can purchase tickets in person, by calling 810-985-6166, or by visiting phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

"We have a great bunch and it has been a humbling experience to be a part of it," Henning said. "I'm looking forward to the continued opportunity to be a bit of a mentor for the younger guys. The Prowlers organization is about developing good people, not just quality hockey players and I am grateful to be a part of that process. Rest assured, teams are going to hate playing against the Prowlers this season."

