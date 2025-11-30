'Caps to Face Inter Miami CF in MLS Cup on December 6

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC are going to MLS Cup!

The 'Caps clinched their spot after winning the Western Conference Final on Saturday, defeating San Diego FC 3-1 at Snapdragon Stadium.

Whitecaps FC head coach Jesper Sorensen made one change to the back line. Tate Johnson drew in at left back with MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon suspended from his red card in the previous round against LAFC.

The 'Caps came out strong right from the opening whistle.

After Andrés Cubas won the ball in midfield, he quickly flicked the ball over to midfielder Sebastian Berhalter. An immediate lay back led to Cubas feeding an onrushing Ali Ahmed, who expertly played a one-two back to Cubas. The midfielder then made a perfect pass across goal to White to make it 1-0 in the eighth minute.

Three minutes later, a terrific run from Emmanuel Sabbi ended up on the foot of Ahmed, who smashed a shot on target that then deflected off Duah. The defender's goal line stand led to a fortuitous bounce off Sisniega and back into the net. The home crowd was shocked as Whitecaps FC were ahead 2-0 inside of 11 minutes to silence the Snapdragon Stadium faithful.

With time ticking down in the first half, Ahmed was at it again. The Canadian made a brilliant run down the left flank before firing a perfect cross for White to chest in, scoring his second and putting the 'Caps up 3-0.

San Diego pulled one back from a fortunate deflection in the 60th minute from a Hirving Lozano shot.

But the 'Caps looked the likeliest to score the next, with Ryan Gauld causing all sorts of trouble for San Diego, hitting the post and drawing a red card from goalkeeper Sisniega in the 79th minute.

The 'Caps would see it out, with Yohei Takaoka making a pair of incredible saves to preserve a 3-1 final result.

Now, as Western Conference champions, Whitecaps FC will head to Florida to take on Inter Miami CF next Saturday, December 6 at Chase Stadium for MLS Cup. Kickoff will be at 11:30 a.m. PT, live on Apple TV and TSN, as well as on 730 CKNW radio and CKNW.com.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Attendance: 32,502

Scoring Summary

8' - VAN - Brian White (Andrés Cubas, Ali Ahmed)

11' - VAN - Pablo Sisniega (own goal)

45'+2 - VAN - Brian White (Ali Ahmed)

60' - SD - Hirving Lozano (Jeppe Tverskov)

Cautions

5' - VAN - Édier Ocampo

27' - SD - Onni Valakari

60' - VAN - Andrés Cubas

66' - SD - Manu Duah

75' - SD - Hirving Lozano

Ejection

79' - SD - Pablo Sisniega

Statistics

Possession: SD 51% - VAN 49%

Shots: SD 12 - VAN 12

Shots on goal: SD 4 - VAN 8

Saves: SD 4 - VAN 3

Fouls: SD 16 - VAN 22

Offsides: SD 2 - VAN 4

Corners: SD 5 - VAN 1

San Diego FC

13.Pablo Sisniega; 27.Luca Bombino, 26.Manu Duah, 97.Christopher McVey, 25.Ian Pilcher (22.Franco Negri HT), 8.Onni Valakari (7.Marcus Ingvartsen 71'); 6.Jeppe Tverskov, 20.Aníbal Godoy (14.Luca de la Torre HT); 90.Amahl Pellegrino (18.Duran Ferree 80'), 21.Corey Baird (11.Hirving Lozano HT), 10.Anders Dreyer

Substitutes not used

15.Pedro Soma, 17.Paddy McNair, 19.David Vasquez, 77.Alex Mighten

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo (27.Giuseppe Bovalina 88'), 2.Mathías Laborda, 6.Ralph Priso, 28.Tate Johnson; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas (59.Jeevan Badwal 89'); 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (17.Kenji Cabrera 74'), 13.Thomas Müller © (25.Ryan Gauld 61'), 22.Ali Ahmed (7.Jayden Nelson 89'); 24.Brian White

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 23.Joedrick Pupe, 26.J.C. Ngando, 75.Rayan Elloumi

