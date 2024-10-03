Caps Hit Road to Kearney

October 3, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







After collecting only onle point at home last weekend, the Capitols hit the road to Kearney, Nebraska, to face off against Tri-City this weekend. The trip is the first to Kearney since December of 2017 when the Capitols were swept in a two-game series.

Special Team Struggles

The Capitols were able to outscore Youngstown and Muskegon by a combined 2-0 at even strength last

weekend. Both of Youngstown's goals on Friday were scored on the man advantage, which led to them winning in a shootout, and the lone Muskegon tally was scored on the power play. Madison ranks in a tie for 14th in the USHL on the kill.

Scouting Tri-City

Madison split with Tri-City last season in the Storm's two-game trip to Middleton. The Capitols won 5-2 on night one in front of a sell out crowd, which was followed by a 4-1 Tri-City victory the following night.

Tri-City enters play this weekend with a 1-1-1-1 record on the season, which puts them in a tie for third place in the Western Conference. After falling to Dubuque by a score of 5-1 last Friday night, the Storm bounced back taking down the previously undefeated Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 4-1 on Saturday.

Leading the way for the Storm is Artemi Nizameyev, who leads the team in goals with three and is tied for the team lead in points. Nizameyev, now in his third season in the USHL, was second on the team in points last season behind Trevor Connelly, a first round selection by Vegas in this summer's NHL Draft.

In four games this season, the Storm have split time evenly between Erick Roest and Adam Dybal in goal. Roest enters play this weekend with a 1-0-0-1 record, 1.44 goals against average, and a .930 save percentage.

Broadcast Information

Both games will be streamed live on FloHockey (subscription required).

Stay connected with the Madison Capitols on social media and the team's official website for the latest updates, news, and behind-the-scenes content as the team gears up for an exhilarating season ahead.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.