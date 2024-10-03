Steel Announce 2024-2025 Hockey Staff Updates

October 3, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Steel have finalized their hockey operations staff for the 2024-2025 season, the team announced Thursday.

Bobby Goepfert was promoted from Scouting Director to Assistant General Manager during the offseason. Assistant Coach Michael Gurska added Director of Player Development and picked up skills coaching to his duties.

Additionally, the team announced the hiring of Dawson Savchenko as Director of Hockey Operations/Goalie Coach, Quinn Kennedy as Equipment Manager and Zack Meier as Athletic Trainer. Joey Bower will serve as the Steel Director of Performance/Sport Science through the team's partnership with GVN Performance.

Goepfert joined the Steel staff last season as the team's Scouting Director and played an integral role in the team's USHL drafts this past summer. He was elevated to the Assistant General Manager role this summer where he will continue to lead the club's scouting efforts including management of area scouts.

Assistant Coach Michael Gurska had added the title of Director of Player Development to his current role. The 2023-2024 season was Gurska's first year behind the bench after serving as the club's Director of Hockey Operations during the 2022-2023 season.

Dawson Savchenko joined the Steel in August. He is the founder of "Train with Purpose Goaltending", providing in-depth goalie training and mentorship. He most recently was the head of goaltending development for the North Carolina Golden Bears and the Adult Hockey Director at the American Sports Entertainment Centers in North Carolina.

Quinn Kennedy joined the Steel prior to the season as the team's new Equipment Manager. Kennedy has assisted at the collegiate and professional levels and begins his first season in the USHL level managing the Steel equipment room and operations. Kennedy served as equipment manager for the Team USA Youth Olympic Games earlier this year and worked with Quinnipiac University during their National Championship-winning season in 2022-2023.

Zack Meier, hired recently as the club's Athletic Trainer, is a graduate of Roosevelt University and received his masters at Aurora University. Most recently, he oversaw athletic training at Elk Grove High School. Meier played goalie for Robert Morris and Aurora University during his college career.

Joey Bower joined GVN Performance earlier this summer and will serve as the Steel Director of Performance/Sport Science for the 2024-2025 season through the team's partnership with GVN. Bower has trained amateur and professional athletes both individually and in a team setting, most recently in downtown Chicago.

Peter Thome, who served as Director of Hockey Operations in 2023-2024 accepted a role this summer with the AHL's Coachella Valley Thunderbirds as Video Coach. Jim Schroeder, who had served as the Steel Athletic Trainer since 2016-2017, departed the club in late September to accept a role with the AHL's Chicago Wolves through Illinois Bone and Joint Institute. The Steel also announced that Karel Popper, who was an Assistant Coach for three seasons, will not return to the club, and Popper recently accepted a role as Goaltender Coach with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers.

Chicago will open this weekend with a road matchup against the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:05 pm before returning home for Pucks and Pups presented by PetSuites on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 6:05 pm against the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Fans are invited to bring their dogs to Saturday's game.

Tickets are on sale now starting at just $10.

Season ticket plans are on sale now, starting at just 5 games for $50. Season ticket plans are built on flexibility as fans have the option of choosing their own games throughout the season with multiple benefits including season ticket gifts and special events.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, October 4 at Dubuque Fighting Saints (7:05 pm CT)

Saturday, October 5 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks (6:05 pm CT) | Pucks and Pups presented by PetSuites

Saturday, October 12 at Omaha Lancers (6:05 pm CT)

