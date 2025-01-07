Caps Drop Fourth Straight in Green Bay

January 7, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Madison Capitols fell 7-4 to the Green Bay Gamblers in Green Bay on Saturday night, marking their fourth straight loss and third consecutive defeat to Green Bay.

Aiden Long opened the scoring early for Madison, but the Gamblers responded with three first-period goals to take control of the game. Madison battled back, with Jackson Nevers tying the game 3-3 just seven seconds into the second period. However, Green Bay's power play proved decisive, tallying three goals, including William Samuelsson's second of the night and Cooper Cleaves' first of the season.

Sam Kappell added a late third-period goal for the Capitols, but Will Zellers sealed the win for the Gamblers with his second of the night.

The Capitols now sit on a four-game skid and will look to bounce back on Friday night at home for a $1 Beer Night presented by Coors Light.

