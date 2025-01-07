Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

January 7, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Warming Up the Bus

The Black Hawks have not been away from Young Arena for some time. Waterloo's last road game was December 6th. The Hawks have not spent a full weekend exclusively as a visiting team since November 8th and 9th while traveling to Sioux City for back-to-back contests. This Friday, Waterloo will go to Ralston Arena for a 7:05 p.m. matchup with the Omaha Lancers. The teams have not met during 2024/25. Then at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, the Hawks visit the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders after a 2-2-0 start in the head-to-head series.

Halfway this Weekend

Friday's game in Omaha will technically close the first half of Waterloo's 62-game schedule. Then Saturday's trip to Cedar Rapids will feature Game #32. At this stage of 2024/25, the Hawks currently rank in the upper half of the league across special teams categories: fourth (24.1 percent) on the power play and sixth (81.4 percent) on the penalty kill. Waterloo is squarely in the middle of the league in scoring average (3.4 goals per game, tied seventh) and scoring defense (3.1 goals against per game, tied eighth). The Hawks have generated 30.9 shots on goal per game, while allowing just 26.1 per contest.

More Assists for Compton

Dylan Compton has racked up five assists since Christmas. That gives the soon-to-be 20-year-old 20 assists this season. Compton leads the Black Hawks in that scoring category and is one of only six players leaguewide who has reached that threshold. Twelve of Compton's assists have come in power play situations, ranking him third in the USHL, regardless of position. Compton will celebrate his 20th birthday on Thursday. Coincidentally, that same day Kam Hendrickson turns 19.

Confounding Shot Stats

The Black Hawks have put more shots on goal than their opponents during 21 of 30 games. Waterloo is 9-9-3 on those nights. Only the Sioux Falls Stampede (23) and Lincoln Stars (21) have had at least as many nights with a shots edge. In those games, the Stampede are 18-3-2 while the Stars are 15-5-1. Besides the Hawks, only the Chicago Steel (1-1-0) and Omaha Lancers (2-3-0) are at or below .500 when outshooting opponents.

Recent Games

The Dubuque Fighting Saints held off the Black Hawks on New Year's Eve, 5-4. The visitors led by as many as three in the third period before goals by Landon Nycz and Nick Bogus made it a one-goal game for the last three-and-a-half minutes. The Hawks had won their last 13 New Year's Eve games. Waterloo rebounded Saturday to upend the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 5-3. Jesse Orlowsky scored twice, and Michael Phelan contributed the game-winning goal. The Hawks are 2-2-0 since Christmas break.

