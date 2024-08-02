Capitols Announce Dollar Beer Nights for 2024-25

Sports stats



Madison Capitols

Capitols Announce Dollar Beer Nights for 2024-25

August 2, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Madison Capitols News Release


The Capitols have announced their ten dates for $1 Beer Nights presented by Coors Light. A fan favorite promotion that brought over 25,000 fans into Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena - Middleton last season is back.

Evenly split among the 2024 and 2025 portions of the schedule, Caps fans can find at least one $1 Beer Night presented by Coors Light in every month of the season. This starts with the team's first ever $1 Beer Weekend to start the season on September 27 & 28.

In the past, $1 Beer Night has been a promotion that was exclusively Fridays, but this season, there is one Thursday and three Saturdays included in the schedule.

The dates for all ten of the team's $1 Beer Nights presented by Coors Light can be found below:

Friday, September 27th

Saturday, September 28th

Friday, October 18th

Friday, November 15th

Friday, December 6th

Saturday, January 4th

Friday, January 24th

Friday, February 21st

Thursday, March 20th

Saturday, April 12th

Check out the Madison Capitols Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...

United States Hockey League Stories from August 2, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Madison Capitols Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central