Capitols Announce Dollar Beer Nights for 2024-25
August 2, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Madison Capitols News Release
The Capitols have announced their ten dates for $1 Beer Nights presented by Coors Light. A fan favorite promotion that brought over 25,000 fans into Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena - Middleton last season is back.
Evenly split among the 2024 and 2025 portions of the schedule, Caps fans can find at least one $1 Beer Night presented by Coors Light in every month of the season. This starts with the team's first ever $1 Beer Weekend to start the season on September 27 & 28.
In the past, $1 Beer Night has been a promotion that was exclusively Fridays, but this season, there is one Thursday and three Saturdays included in the schedule.
The dates for all ten of the team's $1 Beer Nights presented by Coors Light can be found below:
Friday, September 27th
Saturday, September 28th
Friday, October 18th
Friday, November 15th
Friday, December 6th
Saturday, January 4th
Friday, January 24th
Friday, February 21st
Thursday, March 20th
Saturday, April 12th
