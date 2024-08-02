Capitols Announce Dollar Beer Nights for 2024-25

August 2, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)









The Capitols have announced their ten dates for $1 Beer Nights presented by Coors Light. A fan favorite promotion that brought over 25,000 fans into Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena - Middleton last season is back.

Evenly split among the 2024 and 2025 portions of the schedule, Caps fans can find at least one $1 Beer Night presented by Coors Light in every month of the season. This starts with the team's first ever $1 Beer Weekend to start the season on September 27 & 28.

In the past, $1 Beer Night has been a promotion that was exclusively Fridays, but this season, there is one Thursday and three Saturdays included in the schedule.

The dates for all ten of the team's $1 Beer Nights presented by Coors Light can be found below:

Friday, September 27th

Saturday, September 28th

Friday, October 18th

Friday, November 15th

Friday, December 6th

Saturday, January 4th

Friday, January 24th

Friday, February 21st

Thursday, March 20th

Saturday, April 12th

