Musketeers to Host 2024 Western Conference Shootout

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers have announced that the Western Conference Shootout will be hosted in Sioux City at the Tyson Events Center from September 5-7.

The annual pre-season matchup will feature a total of seven games with the Musketeers appearing in three of them. Including the opening game of the Shootout on Thursday night against the Fargo Force

Each game will feature one of six Western Conference, USHL opponents; Sioux City, Fargo, Omaha, Des Moines and Tri-City.

Tickets for the general public will cost $13 for each day of the event and will grant the ticket holder access to all the games played that day. Musketeer season ticket holders for the 2024-25 season can attend the games for free. Tickets can be purchased at the Tyson Events Center Primebank Box Office.

Thursday, September 5th

7:00 pm: Fargo Force vs. Sioux City Musketeers

Friday, September 6th

12:00 pm: Omaha Lancers vs Sioux Falls Stampede

3:30 pm: Fargo Force vs Tri-City Storm

7:00 pm: Des Moines Buccaneers vs Sioux City Musketeers

Saturday, September 7th

11:00 am: Omaha Lancers vs Fargo Force

2:30 pm: Tri-City Storm vs. Des Moines Buccaneers

6:00 pm: Sioux Falls Stampede vs Sioux City Musketeers

