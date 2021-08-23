Canucks Sports & Entertainment Confirms Proof of Vaccination Program

Abbotsford, B.C. - Canucks Sports & EntertainmentÂ (CSE)Â confirmedÂ supportÂ todayÂ for theÂ Province of BC'sÂ COVID-19Â proof of vaccinationÂ programÂ announcedÂ byÂ Premier John Horgan,Â Provincial Health OfficerÂ Dr. Bonnie HenryÂ and Minister of Health Adrian Dix.Â

CSE'sÂ vaccination programÂ willÂ requireÂ allÂ guests,Â employeesÂ andÂ event staffÂ toÂ provide proof ofÂ fullÂ COVID-19 vaccinationÂ prior toÂ entryÂ to Rogers ArenaÂ and Abbotsford Centre forÂ allÂ games, concertsÂ andÂ liveÂ events.Â

"The health and safety of our fans, employees, players and community has always beenÂ aÂ top priority and we welcome today's announcement byÂ Premier Horgan,Â Dr. Bonnie HenryÂ and Minister Dix," said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. "TheÂ newÂ programÂ will helpÂ usÂ ensure everyone isÂ asÂ safe andÂ comfortableÂ as possibleÂ at Rogers Arena and the Abbotsford Centre. WeÂ willÂ nowÂ work closely with local health authorities to implement an efficientÂ and effectiveÂ entryÂ processÂ for everyoneÂ coming to games, concertsÂ andÂ liveÂ events."Â

Details regarding proof of vaccinationÂ and the entry processÂ for Rogers Arena and Abbotsford CentreÂ will be announcedÂ soon.

