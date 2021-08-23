Jimmy Hayes: 1989-2021
August 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Penguins forward Jimmy Hayes.
Although he only played one season with the Penguins, Jimmy was a favorite for his play on the ice and his interactions with fans outside of the rink.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.
