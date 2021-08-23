Jimmy Hayes: 1989-2021

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Penguins forward Jimmy Hayes.

Although he only played one season with the Penguins, Jimmy was a favorite for his play on the ice and his interactions with fans outside of the rink.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

