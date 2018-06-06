Canes Sign Patrick Brown to One-Year Deal

June 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Patrick Brown to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Brown $650,000 on the NHL level or $100,000 on the American Hockey League (AHL) level during the 2018-19 season, with a guarantee of at least $190,000.

"Patrick served as captain in Charlotte again last season and was the heart and soul of the team," said Waddell. "He is a tremendous leader on and off the ice and is a reliable, hard-working player. We are excited to keep him in the organization again next season."

Brown, 26, registered 27 points (7g, 20a) in 68 games with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) in 2017-18. The 6'1", 210-pound forward set AHL career highs in assists and power-play goals (4) last season and ranked fourth on the team in plus/minus (+18). Brown, who served as the Checkers' captain for the second consecutive season, added one goal in five Calder Cup playoff games. The Bloomfield Hills, MI, native has recorded 90 points (34g, 56a) in 264 career AHL games with Charlotte. Brown, who originally signed with Carolina as a free agent on April 12, 2014, following his four-year collegiate career at Boston College, has earned two points (1g, 1a) in 28 career NHL games with the Hurricanes.

For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.