Bears Re-Sign Goaltender Parker Milner

(Hershey, PA)- T he Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed goaltender Parker Milner to a one-year, American Hockey League contract for the 2018-19 season.

Milner, 27, has spent the majority of the past two seasons with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. The Pittsburgh native was named the Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Year for his work in 2017-18, posting a 28-7-3 record. His goals against average of 1.86 was the best in the ECHL, and the fourth best in league history. He collected the third best save percentage in the league at .929 and recorded three shutouts, helping him earn All-ECHL First Team honors.

The two-time national champion at Boston College opened this past season with Hershey, going 1-4-1 with a 3.81 goals against average in six appearances with the Bears. In 11 games with Hershey over the past two seasons, Milner has posted a 4-6-1 record. In total, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound goaltender has played in 26 career AHL games with Hershey, Bridgeport, and Iowa, earning a 10-11-1 record to go along with a 3.27 goals against average and a .894 save percentage.

Milner, who led the Stingrays to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2017, is 104-56-11 with a 2.36 goals against average and a .916 save percentage in 175 career ECHL games with South Carolina, Missouri, Quad City, and Stockton.

