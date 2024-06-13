Cane Cutters Stage Comeback to Beat Bombers

June 13, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers dropped a hard-fought opening game to the Acadiana Cane Cutters 2-1 in 10 innings in front of a loud and packed house at Edible Field.

It was the Bombers who struck first in the bottom of the first, thanks to an RBI single from Caden Miller. Unfortunately for the Bombers' bats, that would be the only run in the game for the hometown team.

The Bombers did see great pitching all night. Bryson Walker pitched six scoreless innings, only allowing one hit and striking out 11 Cane Cutters. However, the Cane Cutters were able to break through on Jonathan Anders in his third inning of relief as Tanner Sever knocked in an RBI double to tie the score in the top of the ninth.

In the top of the tenth, the Cane Cutters used a sacrifice bunt from Blaine Blanchar and a sacrifice fly from Ashton Quiller to bring in the extra-innings runner on second base to make the score 2-1, which would be the final score.

The Bombers were able to load the bases in the bottom of the tenth, but it was Cane Cutter relief pitcher Noah Melancon who worked out of a bases-loaded jam to complete Acadiana's comeback victory.

The Bombers return home tomorrow night for a rematch against the Acadiana Cane Cutters. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. For tickets to all upcoming Bomber games, visit bvbombers.com.

