Generals Fall Short to Bombers 6-4

June 13, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals played the Brazos Valley Bombers for the second straight night with the Bombers breaking the Generals five game winning streak at Riverside Stadium. The Generals got off to an early 3-0 lead but were unable to complete the sweep.

On the mound for the Generals was UT-Tyler LHP Will Johnson who went 5.1 innings, allowing two runs off three hits and four walks while punching out three. In relief of Johnson was Panola RHP Sam Simmons who suffered the loss after three frames of work, allowing four runs off nine hits and striking out three.

Houston LF Cameron Nickens gathered three hits with UTRGV 1B Jacob Sanchez collecting two of his own. Cisco CF Damien Whitfield made his way around the bases three times for Victoria with two walks.

The Generals' offense scored one run in the first inning after Whitfield was hit by a pitch followed shortly by Houston SS Anthony Avalos hitting an RBI single, scoring Whitfield. In the fourth inning, Nickens hit his first triple of the season allowing UTRGV 1B Jacob Sanchez to drive in the RBI single, scoring Nickens. The third run of the evening was courtesy of Travis Bragg who smashed an RBI triple, scoring Whitfield.

The Bombers answered with a pair of runs in the sixth and eighth inning to take a 4-3 lead before adding two more insurance runs in the ninth. The Generals fought its way back into the game with a sacrifice fly by 2B Riley Bender to score Whitfield, but it was not enough for the Generals to come out victorious.

The Generals will be back in action on Thursday, June 13 at Smokey Joe Williams Park against the Seguin River Monsters with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 13, 2024

