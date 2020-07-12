Cane Cutters Avoid the Sweep

Bryan / College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers fell to the Acadiana Cane Cutters tonight 4-1 at home. The Bombers are now 6-3 heading into the second series of a six-game homestand.

The Cane Cutters scored yet again in the top of the first, crossing the plate twice to take control of the game early. Both clubs scored a run in the 4th, with Will Veillon of the Cane Cutters hitting one over the left-field fence and Jeffrey David knocking home Bryce Blaum to score the Bombers' lone run of the night. Acadiana added one more run in the 9th to secure the win.

Kelby Weyler bumped his hit total to 19 tonight, extending his hit streak to six games. Bryce Blaum also added a couple of hits to his name, finishing his first series with the Bombers 7-12. David tallied multiple hits for the second game in a row and grabbed another RBI to bring his total on the season to eight, one behind team-leader Grayson Tatrow. Brazos Valley left eight runners on base and went 1-15 with runners in scoring position.

On the mound, Stivors took his first loss of the season, allowing a couple of runs and three hits in two innings of work. Trevis Sundgren took over in the third and went three innings, allowing one run and two hits. Jorman Diaz, making his debut, pitched a scoreless inning with no hits and a walk. Zach Griggs had another great outing, striking out two in a three up, three down inning. He has yet to allow a run this season in 6.2 innings, with 13 strikeouts and just two hits allowed.

The Bombers will play the first of a three-game series against the visiting Frisco RoughRiders Tuesday, July 14th, at 7:05 PM. Gates open at 6:00.

