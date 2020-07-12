Acadiana falls to Brazos Valley in game two

Bryan, Texas - The road woes continue for the Acadiana Cane Cutters as they fell 6-2 to the Brazos Valley Bombers Saturday night at Travis Field.

The Cane Cutters scored two runs on four hits but also allowed six runs on 15 hits and two errors.

Trace Henry (UL-Monroe) was once again the only to score for the Cane Cutters. The center fielder led off the top of the first with a single and then stole second before coming home on an RBI hit by Peyton Lejeune (LSU-Eunice). Henry walked in the top of the third and Champ Artigues (Southeastern) and Lejeune were both hit by pitches to advance the center fielder to third. A walk to Billy Garrity (Southern Miss) brought Henry in for the second run.

Acadiana tallied a couple more hits in the middle innings but stranded seven runners on base throughout the night.

Brazos Valley used six different pitchers as opposed to the three Cane Cutters to hit the mound.

Riyan Rodriguez (Arkansas Tech) got the start, allowing three runs (earned) on six hits, walking three and striking out four over 3.1 innings. Blake Marshall took over in the fourth, completing 2.2 innings of work, giving up one run (earned) on five hits, walking one and striking out five. Matt Adams finished off the last two innings, giving up two runs on four hits, but allowed no walks and struck out three.

