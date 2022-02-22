Cancer Awareness Night Saturday

February 22, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club is having their Cancer Awareness Night Saturday, February 26th at the Centre Ice Arena in Harrington. The Thunder will be auctioning off their game-worn jerseys on live source with a portion of the proceeds going to cancer research. Puck Drop is 7:00 PM

Tickets: https://tickets.delawarethunder.com/e/home-game-16-vs-binghamton-black-bears-16

