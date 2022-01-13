Canaries Reinforce Relief, Re-Sign Colby Wyatt

SIOUX FALLS - The Sioux Falls Canaries are happy to announce that pitcher Colby Wyatt has re-signed for the 2022 season.

A righty out of the University of Richmond out of Glendale, Arizona, Wyatt made his professional debut in 2021. The former Portland Pickle performed well for the Canaries, racking up 1 win, 2 saves, and 48 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched. He recorded a 4.09 ERA in 29 relief appearances and 3 starts.

"It's great news that Colby will be back in our bullpen for the 2022 season. Colby was the most important arm we had in our bullpen towards the end of the season and will play a major role again this season," said Canaries manager Mike Meyer. "He throws a 90 MPH sinker and has a great slider that he can throw any count any location which keeps the hitters off balance."

Wyatt pitched collegiately at Cornell University for four years beginning in 2017. He starred for the Big Red in 2018 and 2019, accumulating ERAs of 3.65 and 3.68 respectively as a reliever and starter.

After the 2020 season was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic, Wyatt transferred to the University of Richmond, joining future Canaries teammate Wyatt Ulrich as part of the Spiders program. Wyatt went 4-2 with a 4.38 ERA in 10 appearances, including 9 starts. He has also pitched in summer college ball with the Portland Pickles of the West Coast League.

"Colby joined us in June after a great collegiate season, and picked up right where he left off," said Canaries Vice President of Baseball and Stadium Operations Duell Higbe. "He was one of our most reliable arms in 2021, and we look for him to play an even bigger role for us this summer."

Wyatt joined the Canaries on June 1 and immediately had an impact on the squad's bullpen. He held the eventual American Association champion Kansas City Monarchs scoreless in his pro debut. He struck out five as the Canaries cruised to a 15-5 win. The 24-year-old closed the 2021 season on a strong note, allowing just 3 earned runs in his final 13 appearances.

The Sioux Falls Canaries will open their 2022 home schedule May 20th vs. the Milwaukee Milkmen at The Birdcage. The team's full 100-game schedule is now available.

The Birds will play 50 games at The Birdcage this year, including seven games in the month of May. Upgrades at the stadium, an enhanced fan experience and plenty of fun, family-friendly promos will be implemented in the 2022 season.

