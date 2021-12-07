Canaries Re-Sign Catcher Shamoy Christopher

SIOUX FALLS - The Sioux Falls Canaries are happy to announce that catcher Shamoy Christopher has re-signed with the team for the 2022 season.

An alum of Tennessee Wesleyan University, Christopher made his professional debut for the Canaries in 2021. The switch-hitting catcher joined the team in late May and hit .243 with five home runs, 28 RBI, and 20 walks in 55 games. He also notched 12 assists from behind the plate.

"Bringing Shamoy back was a no brainer for me," said Canaries manager Mike Meyer. "Shamoy was one of the most improved players in the league last year and I think he's just scratched the surface of his potential."

Originally from Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, Christopher plays internationally for Team Great Britain. He recently caught and batted clean-up as Great Britain participated in the WBSC European Baseball Championships in September. Christopher hit .316 with a .480 OBP across six tournament games as Great Britain finished sixth out of 16 teams.

Christopher starred at Tennessee Wesleyan from 2019-2021. In his final collegiate season, he batted .301 with a .452 on-base percentage while accumulating eight home runs and 34 RBIs.

"I look forward to Shamoy becoming more consistent in his approach at the plate, and continuing to mature in his handling of our pitching staff," said Meyer.

The Birds will play 50 games at The Birdcage this year, including seven games in the month of May. Upgrades at the stadium, an enhanced fan experience and plenty of fun, family-friendly promos will be implemented in the 2022 season.

The Canaries open the season with a six-game, seven-day road trip that will take the squad to Lincoln and Winnipeg starting May 13th.

