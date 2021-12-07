American Association Grants Multi-Year Extension to Commissioner Joshua Schaub

December 7, 2021 - American Association (AA) News Release







MOORHEAD, MN - The American Association has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Commissioner Joshua Schaub, as approved by the league's Board of Directors. Schaub's new contract is for two years, with a three-year option.

"Joshua Schaub has proven himself to be the right leader for the American Association, and we are pleased to extend his contract," said Sam Katz, Winnipeg Goldeyes owner and member of the league's Executive Committee. "Joshua's vision and passion for the league is obvious, and we look forward to many years of his guidance."

Schaub was selected to be the second Commissioner of the American Association prior to the 2019 season and has emphatically put his stamp on the league. In his brief tenure Schaub has led the league through the MLB Partnership process, a vast expansion of the league's technology stack, a rebrand of the league's logos and social and digital media, increased unique content creation including the creation of aabaseball.tv, and a centralization of team services under the Commissioner's Office. In addition, Schaub spearheaded the league's Covid-19 response which included being the only minor professional league to play a traditional circuit in 2020. The league also has seen the addition of the Kane County Cougars in 2021 and the Lake Country DockHounds, set to debut in 2022.

Under Schaub's watch, the prestige of the American Association in the baseball landscape has reached unprecedented heights. The league has seen an influx of new investor groups, stadium construction and renovations, and record numbers of players being transferred to Major League organizations and eventually appearing in the big leagues.

"Today marks another step in the American Association's commitment to growth and prosperity. We have accomplished a lot in my first three seasons despite some significant obstacles and I look forward to continuing the forward momentum as we innovate and expand into uncharted territory for leagues such as ours," said Schaub. "I want to thank the Board of Directors for their belief in the vision and investment into the execution to make it a reality."

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from December 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.