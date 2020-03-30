Canaries Partner with Salvation Army for COVID-19 Relief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Sioux Falls Canaries are partnering with The Salvation Army to help community members affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Canaries are sending a portion of all E-Z book ticket sales through the month of April to the Salvation Army of Sioux Falls. The money will go toward assisting those in need with housing expenses, like rent, mortgage payments and utilities.

"During these incredibly difficult times of uncertainty, amazing organizations like The Salvation Army need the communities support more than ever," Canaries general manager Duell Higbe said. "We are hoping to do our small part to help relieve any added financial stress COVID-19 has placed on families around the Sioux Empire."

The Salvation Army is also encouraging food pantry donations to ease food insecurity brought on by the coronavirus. The following items are particularly needed:

- Pasta and pasta sauce

- Macaroni and cheese

- Canned meats

- Canned soups

- Canned vegetables

- Shelf-stable milk

- Cereal

- Crackers

- Bread

- Toilet paper

- Hygiene products

Items can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Business and Family Services office at 900 N. Cliff Avenue. Hours are: Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Canaries staffers are also available to deliver food to the Salvation Army office for those that are unable to make the trip themselves.

The Sioux Falls Canaries open their 2020 season on May 19 at the Birdcage. For more information on season tickets, suites, group outings, and corporate opportunities, call the Canaries Front Office at (605) 336-6060, or visit www.sfcanaries.com.

