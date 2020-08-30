Canaries Bullpen Shuts Down Saints

August 30, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls Canaries pitcher Ryan Fritze

(Sioux Falls Canaries, Credit: Josh Jurgens / Sioux Falls Canaries) Sioux Falls Canaries pitcher Ryan Fritze(Sioux Falls Canaries, Credit: Josh Jurgens / Sioux Falls Canaries)

ST. PAUL, MINN. - A consistent offensive onslaught and 4.1 scoreless innings from the bullpen added up to a huge win for the Sioux Falls Canaries on Saturday night. The Birds defeated the St. Paul Saints 10-5 to take the first two games of the teams' three-game series.

The Birds remain in playoff position with the win. Mike Hart went 4-for-5 with an RBI triple in the win. Logan Landon drove in two and extended his hitting streak to 17 games.

The Birds took the lead in the second on a two-run single from Landon. St. Paul responded in the bottom half when an RBI single from John Silviano made it 2-1.

The teams continued to trade runs over the next four innings. A solo homer from Damek Tomscha put the Birds up 3-1 in the third, but Mikey Reynolds hit a solo shot of his own to make it a one-run game again.

The Birds loaded the bases with no one out in the fourth. Andrew Ely drove in a run with a grounder to the right side, and Clint Coulter hit a sacrifice fly to give Sioux Falls a 5-2 edge.

St. Paul countered with their own two-spot in the fourth inning on a two-run home run from Nate Samson, his first of the season.

Sioux Falls added a run in the fifth on Hart's RBI triple to make it 6-4, and Max Murphy drove in the Saints' fifth run in the bottom half with a sacrifice fly.

Birds starter Ty Culbreth left the game one batter later. He allowed five runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings, walking one and striking out three.

From there, the bullpen took over. Nicco Blank, Tanner Anderson, Grady Wood, Ryan Fritze and Keaton Steele allowed only two hits between them over 4.1 innings.

The Birds got four runs of insurance in the eighth on back-to-back two-run singles from Coulter and Tomscha to put the game away.

Sioux Falls now stands 1.5 games clear of St. Paul and Winnipeg for the second and final playoff spot in the American Association.

UP NEXT

The Canaries go for a road sweep Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m. Tyler Danish will pitch for the Birds; Matt Solter will get the ball for the Saints. Birds fans can listen to the game at sfcanaries.com.

Images from this story



Sioux Falls Canaries pitcher Ryan Fritze

(Josh Jurgens / Sioux Falls Canaries)

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 30, 2020

Canaries Bullpen Shuts Down Saints - Sioux Falls Canaries

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.