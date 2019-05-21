Canadians Unveil New Sushi-Dog, Seek Better Name

(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - When anyone thinks of grabbing some food out at historic Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium, one of our legendary hot dogs usually comes to mind. When anyone thinks of ordering food in Vancouver, one of the first delicacies that comes to mind is our city's world-class sushi! We are asking our amazing fans to think outside the proverbial 'bento box' as we unveil our newest ballpark menu item.

The Vancouver Canadians in cooperation with Coast are proud to announce the newest ballpark menu addition for the upcoming season, Hot Dog Sushi - served exclusively at Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

We are asking fans to help us name our newest menu item and are willing to provide the winning submission with a sweet prize pack that includes:

Four (4) tickets to any one Vancouver Canadians regular season home game

Throwing out that game's ceremonial First Pitch

Dinner for four (4) at Coast Restaurant

...and the distinction of having a ballpark menu item named after your creative & fun name

Fans can enter by e-mailing the Canadians at socialmedia@canadiansbaseball.com or by sending us a direct message on one of our primary social media platforms @vancanadians.

The contest starts on Monday, May 21st and runs through Monday, May 28th at 5:00pm. Be creative and good luck to you all! Your submission name could be seen and heard all throughout historic Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium this coming season.

