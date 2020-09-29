Canadians to Host Trivia Night

Test your knowledge at The Nat! The Canadians will be hosting Trivia Nights at the ballpark starting on October 8th and every following Thursday in October.

Get your team of 4 together and play in a safe environment on the concourse. Social distancing will be in effect, so team sizes will be a maximum of 4 people. Each team package includes admission, one drink ticket per person, and popcorn for the entire squad. Read the information below for a full run-down of what Trivia Night will be like!

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the first question will be asked at 7 p.m.

Available Trivia Nights (6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.):

Thursday, October 8th

Thursday, October 15th

Thursday, October 22nd

Thursday, October 29th

Limited tables are available each night!

TRIVIA NIGHT PACKAGE

Reserve your table at least 2 days prior to each event - call 604 872 5232 to book your table!

Each team of four will cost $60 ($15 / person)

All teams receive:

4 Drink Tickets

Popcorn for 4

To minimize contact for everyone, we are asking that each team is to bring their own pens and answer sheets. Once you have booked your table, you will be emailed your answer sheets.

TRIVIA RULES & PROCEDURES

This is a 19+ event.

Each team will consist of 4 people.

If you are interested in reserving a team for Trivia Night at The Nat, please contact Steven at 604 872 5232.

Refunds will not be available for table reservations. COVID-19 questionnaires will be required from each guest.

Each Trivia Night is hosted by IQ 2000! IQ 2000 is also a 10-year veteran of competitive trivia and former UBC Trivia Club president.

