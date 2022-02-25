Canadians Single Game Tickets On-Sale

(Nat Bailey Stadium -- Vancouver, B.C.) -- With the countdown to the Home Opener on, the Canadians single game tickets will be available for purchase on Saturday, February 26th**at 10 a.m.** Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604 872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office, Monday - Friday 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Single game tickets start as low as $20.00 and are available for all 66 home games in 2022. See below for a breakdown of single game ticket pricing"

Reserved Grandstand - $20

Box Seat - $25

WestJet Premium Zone - $32

All Vancouver Canadians Ticket packages are now available -- Full & Half Season Tickets, NatPacks and Group Experiences (TELUS BBQ Picnic in the Park, the Nutrl Zone, Sleeman Breweries Executive Suite and 3rd Base Suite).

We would like to remind our fans that the Vancouver Canadians 2022 schedule and all of Minor League Baseball will proceed as planned. The current lockout and Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Associations, which means that only players on the 40-man rosters and free agents are impacted.

We are extremely excited to open the gates to Nat Bailey Stadium after a two-year hiatus on April 19th.

