Canadians Fall To 0-2 On Season After 8-4 Loss In Eugene

(PK Park - Eugene, OR) - 2B Nick Podkul smacked an RBI triple for his first professional hit as the Vancouver Canadians debuted five players from the 2018 MLB Draft falling 8-4 to the Eugene Emeralds on Saturday night.

Podkul (7th Round) joined C Chris Bec (5th Round), SS Vince Capra (20th Round), LHP Nick Allgeyer (12th Round) and RHP Cobi Johnson (30th Round) as players logging their first pro outings with Johnson striking out a pair in his one inning of work.

Bec had a tough night at the plate going 0-for-4 with an RBI but looked advanced behind the plate handling six Canadians arms in his debut. Capra was 0-for-2 but managed a walk, Allgeyer allowed an earned run on a hit and struck out one while Johnson struck out two over his lone inning of scoreless baseball.

For a second straight night the Canadians ran into trouble early as RHP Jose Espada allowed two runs in the bottom of the 2nd and three more in the 3rd to finish the night after just three innings of work taking the loss. Vancouver's offense showed promise scoring four after getting shutout on Friday night, but were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

The loss drops the Canadians to 0-2 (.000) and marks the first time Vancouver has two straight games to start the season dating back to 2008. The Emeralds improve to 2-0 (1.000) winning in front of a home crowd of 4,067 in 2 hours and 48 minutes.

Vancouver will play game three of this five-game road series on Sunday, June 17th at 5:05pm as LHP Jordan Barrett (3-2, 2.80 at Class-A Bluefield in 2017) takes on LHP Brailyn Marquez (2-1, 5.52 at AZL Rookie in 2017) out at PK Park on the campus of the University of Oregon.

The Canadians return to Scotiabank Field on Wednesday, June 20th at 7:05pm to host the Everett Aquasox for the first of three games. Tickets to both Thursday, June 21st (7:05pm) and Friday, June 22nd (1:05pm) are available at www.canadiansbaseball.com.

