Canadians Extend Individual Ticket Availability in Hillsboro
April 28, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release
Hillsboro, OR- The Vancouver Canadians, High-A Affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, have extended the availability for individual tickets for game into June. Limited tickets are available for both May and June.
Below are the Canadians Home Games set to be hosted at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro, Oregon.
List of Canadians Home Games Available for Individual Tickets:
Tuesday, May 11, 7:05pm
Wednesday, May 12, 7:05pm
Thursday, May 13, 7:05pm
Friday, May 14, 7:05pm
Saturday, May 15, 7:05pm
Sunday, May 16, 1:05pm
Tuesday, May 25, 7:05pm
Wednesday, May 26, 7:05pm
Thursday, May 27, 7:05pm
Friday, May 28, 7:05pm
Saturday, May 29, 7:05pm
Sunday, May 30, 1:05pm
Tuesday, June 1, 7:05pm
Wednesday, June 2, 7:05pm
Thursday, June 3: 7:05pm
Friday, June 4, 7:05pm
Saturday, June 5, 7:05pm
Sunday, June 6, 1:05pm
Tuesday, June 15, 7:05pm
Wednesday, June 16, 7:05pm
Thursday, June 17, 7:05pm
Friday, June 18, 7:05pm
Saturday, June 19, 7:05pm
Sunday, June 20, 1:05pm
For the 2021 season all tickets will be digital. Fans can purchase tickets at CanadiansBaseball.com. 12- Game Plans and Season Tickets are currently available. Click HERE to see all available ticketing options for Canadians Baseball.
The C's Home slate begins on May 11th, vs. the Spokane Indians. For any questions, please visit CanadiansBaseball.com or contact us at 503-693-5981.
