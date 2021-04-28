Canadians Extend Individual Ticket Availability in Hillsboro

Hillsboro, OR- The Vancouver Canadians, High-A Affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, have extended the availability for individual tickets for game into June. Limited tickets are available for both May and June.

Below are the Canadians Home Games set to be hosted at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro, Oregon.

List of Canadians Home Games Available for Individual Tickets:

Tuesday, May 11, 7:05pm

Wednesday, May 12, 7:05pm

Thursday, May 13, 7:05pm

Friday, May 14, 7:05pm

Saturday, May 15, 7:05pm

Sunday, May 16, 1:05pm

Tuesday, May 25, 7:05pm

Wednesday, May 26, 7:05pm

Thursday, May 27, 7:05pm

Friday, May 28, 7:05pm

Saturday, May 29, 7:05pm

Sunday, May 30, 1:05pm

Tuesday, June 1, 7:05pm

Wednesday, June 2, 7:05pm

Thursday, June 3: 7:05pm

Friday, June 4, 7:05pm

Saturday, June 5, 7:05pm

Sunday, June 6, 1:05pm

Tuesday, June 15, 7:05pm

Wednesday, June 16, 7:05pm

Thursday, June 17, 7:05pm

Friday, June 18, 7:05pm

Saturday, June 19, 7:05pm

Sunday, June 20, 1:05pm

For the 2021 season all tickets will be digital. Fans can purchase tickets at CanadiansBaseball.com. 12- Game Plans and Season Tickets are currently available. Click HERE to see all available ticketing options for Canadians Baseball.

The C's Home slate begins on May 11th, vs. the Spokane Indians. For any questions, please visit CanadiansBaseball.com or contact us at 503-693-5981.

