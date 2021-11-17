Canadians Announce 2022 Home Game Times

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canadians, the Toronto Blue Jays High-A affiliate have announced home game times for the 2022 season.

Tuesday through Thursday games will be 7:05 p.m. while Friday and Sunday games will start at 1:05 p.m. New for the 2022 season, Saturday games in April and May will be at 1:05 p.m.

The Canadians are working to add promotions and themes for the 2022 season. Announcements will be made in the coming weeks for fireworks dates and promotions. All game dates and times are subject to change.

Standard Game Times

Tuesday - Thursday: 7:05 p.m.

Friday: 1:05 p.m.

Saturday: 1:05 p.m. (April - May)

Saturday: 7:05 p.m. (June - September)

Sunday: 1:05 p.m.

The Canadians will open the 2022 season the season on the road in Spokane on April 8th. The highly anticipated Home Opener will be on Tuesday, April 19th at 7:05 p.m.

Key Dates:

Opening Day - Tuesday, April 19th vs Eugene Emeralds (San Francisco Giants affiliate)

Mother's Day - Sunday, May 8th vs. Everett Aquasox (Seattle Mariners affiliate)

Victoria Day Weekend -- Friday, May 20th - Sunday May 22nd vs Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels affiliate)

Father's Day - Sunday, June 19th vs Eugene Emeralds (San Francisco Giants affiliate)

Canada Day - Friday, July 1st vs Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies affiliate)

BC Day Weekend - Friday, July 29 - Sunday, July 31st vs Everett Aquasox (Seattle Mariners affiliate)

2022 Ticket Plans are now on-sale including:

Season Tickets (Full and Half)

NatPacks (10, 15, 25 Vouchers)

Group Outings

Premium Group Experiences will be made available for new bookings in the new year. To be added to the waitlist, submit a Group Request HERE -- space is limited! Learn

For information about group outings and sponsorship opportunities, please call 604-872-5232 or email [email protected]. To stay up to date with everything going on at the Nat or with the C's, follow us @vancanadians on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

