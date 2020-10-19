Canadians Add New Dates for Trivia Nights

Vancouver Canadians News Release





Test your knowledge at The Nat! Get your team of 4 together and play in a safe environment on the concourse. Social distancing will be in effect, so team sizes will be a maximum of 4 people. Each team package includes admission, one drink ticket per person, and popcorn for the entire squad. Read the information below for a full run-down of what Trivia Night will be like!

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the first question will be asked at 7 p.m.

NEW DATES ADDED:

Thursday, November 5th

Thursday, November 12th

Thursday, November 19th

Thursday, November 26th

TRIVIA NIGHT PACKAGE

Reserve your table at least 2 days prior to each event - call 604 872 5232 to book your table!

Each team of four will cost $60 ($15 / person)

All teams receive:

4 Drink Tickets

Popcorn for 4

To minimize contact for everyone, we are asking that each team is to bring their own pens and answer sheets. Once you have booked your table, you will be emailed your answer sheets. Additional food and beverages (limited menu) will be available for purchase on the concourse.

TRIVIA RULES & PROCEDURES

This is a 19+ event.

Each team will consist of 4 people

If you are interested in reserving a team for Trivia Night at The Nat, please contact Steven at 604 872 5232.

