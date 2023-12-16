Canadian Starter Bourassa Returns for Fourth Season with Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Saturday that right-handed pitcher Landen Bourassa will be returning to the club for the upcoming American Association season.

Bourassa signed his 2024 contract at the Home Run Sports Training Centre, in between sessions of the annual Princess Auto Kids Winter Skills Camp.

The 27-year-old will be entering his fourth professional season in May. He finished the 2023 campaign with an 11-6 win-loss record that tied him for the league lead in victories.

A native of Lethbridge, Alberta, Bourassa notched two complete games in 17 starts while also making two appearances out of the bullpen.

Bourassa has compiled a 20-11 record with a 4.17 earned run average in 43 professional games - all with the Goldeyes.

Field Manager Logan Watkins said "I'm very excited to have Landen back for 2024. He's meant a lot to this organization over the past few seasons. Also, with him being Canadian, I know the organization means a lot to him and I think he has a lot pride being here and representing a team in his home country".

In a separate move, the Goldeyes announced that catcher Hidekel González has been traded to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in exchange for a player to be named later.

González hit .213 with 17 home runs and 58 runs batted in over two seasons with Winnipeg.

The transaction is the first between the two rivals since a June 2013 swap that brought outfielder Tyler Graham to the Goldeyes.

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

