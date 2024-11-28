Canadian Stars Coe and Young Return to LA in 2025

November 28, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







RFCLA have retained the services of Canadian Test duo Andrew Coe and Conor Young for season 2025.

The pair have cemented themselves in the MLR in recent years, and were both foundation players for RFCLA in season 2024.

LA isn't the only place they've been teammates, though, playing alongside each other and a number of other LA players for Canada at Test level.

Young brings invaluable experience to RFCLA's front row stocks, a versatile prop who can play on both sides of the scrum.

After growing up in Australia, in the same regional town as Australian internationals like Jed Holloway, Young has plied his rugby trade in Sydney, Scotland and in Canada before joining the New England Free Jacks in the MLR in 2022.

Connor Young at works with LA in 2024. Photo: RFCLA Media Young made his Canada debut in 2022 and has played 12 Tests at the time of writing, starting in 10 of those.

He played 15 matches for LA in the team's debut season, playing tighthead prop and starting in eight of the games he played.

At the other end of the XV formation is Coe, a fullback who has played for Canada in both XVs and Sevens.

Since making his debut for Canada in 2016, Coe has gone to play 18 Tests at the time of writing, starting in 14 and scoring the country's only try in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The speedster represented Canada in Sevens at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the World Cup that same year, last playing the shortened format internationally in 2021.

Coe and the Rugby World Cup for Canada. Photo: X After starting his MLR career with New York, Coe moved cross-country to LA in the team's 2024 season, starting in all 12 matches he played and scoring six tries.

"I am really looking forward to another year in LA," Said Coe

"I know a lot of the returning players are keen to build on the foundation that we set last year and continue to grow the sport in one of the best cities in the world.

"LA has an amazing rugby and sports community, and I'm excited to get back out there and give that community a show on the field

The returning Young was also looking forward to returning to South California.

It really enjoyed playing some footy with Coey for Canada, and great to be back alongside him in LA" Said Young"

"Looking forward to building on what was set up last year in LA. We have some great new additions to the team this season, and like most of the players, I'm pumped to see what we can do."

Catch Coe and Young in LA in 2025! Rugby Football Club Los Angeles Season Tickets now available!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from November 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.