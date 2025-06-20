Can the Toronto Argonauts Pass a Canadian Trivia Test?: Quiz Blitz

June 20, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







IT'S QUIZ BLITZ TIME! Wynton McManis and Damonte Coxie try their luck at some Canadian trivia.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.