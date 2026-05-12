Can the Free Jacks Avenge Their Week 2 Loss?: New England vs California Legion: Week 7 MLR 2026
Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
New England Free Jacks YouTube Video
The Free Jacks hadn't forgotten March. A 43-5 opening day loss to California Legion left a mark, and on their 100th match in Major League Rugby history, New England made it personal. Pouring rain. A physical battle at Veterans Memorial Stadium. @TheNewEnglandFreeJacks @LegionRugby
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