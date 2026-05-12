Player of the Week: Brock Webster, Fullback, Chicago Hounds

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Sunday Night Rugby belonged to Brock Webster. The Canadian international carved through the Anthem Rugby Carolina defense for 129 meters, beat 13 defenders, and crossed for a try in one of the most electric individual performances of the week. Webster was unstoppable in the open field, turning every carry into a problem Anthem couldn't solve. Chicago's backfield has a new headliner.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 12, 2026

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