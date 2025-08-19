Can Anybody Stop Forge FC?

Published on August 19, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Can anybody stop Forge FC's invincible season?

Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic discuss the Hammers opening a four-point lead over Atletico Ottawa this weekend on the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen

