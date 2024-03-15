Camping World RV Show March 22nd - 24th at ShoreTown Ballpark

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Join us March 22nd through 24th at ShoreTown Ballpark for a special Camping World RV Show!

The will be fold downs, trailer trailers, hybrids, 5th wheels, toy haulers, van campers, and destination/park trailers, as well as Class C and Class A diesel pushers in the ShoreTown Park parking lot.

The Camping World RV Show is open at the following times:

- Friday, March 22nd: 10 am - 7 pm

- Saturday, March 23rd: 10 am - 7 pm

- Sunday, March 24th: 10 am - 5 pm

Admission is $5 and proceeds will benefit Popcorn Park Zoo.

