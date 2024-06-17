Campbell Captures Eastern League Player of the Week Honors

Portland, Maine - Minor League Baseball has selected Kristian Campbell as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 10th-16th.

Campbell, who joined the Sea Dogs on June 4th after a promotion from High-A Greenville, earns the honor in just his second week playing the Eastern League. In six games during the week, Campbell hit .429 (12-for-28) with nine runs, four doubles, two home runs, and seven RBI. He led the league in hits (12) and tied for the lead league in runs (9) and doubles (4). He also ranked among the league leaders in average (.429- 2nd), home runs (2 T-2nd), RBI (7 T-3rd), SLG (.786 3rd), OPS (1.253 4th), and OBP (.467 5th).

The 21-year-old clubbed his first two Double-A home runs on Friday, June 14th in a 2-for-4 performance against the Reading Fightin Phils. He collected multi-hit games in four of the six games last week including a 4-for-5 performance on June 11th.

Since joining the Sea Dogs on June 4th, Campbell has hit safely in 11 of the 12 games with a .392 average, 13 runs, six doubles, a triple, two home runs, and 10 RBI. He has played both the outfield (6 games) and second base (4 games), and two as the DH for the Sea Dogs this season without committing an error.

Combined this season between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland, Campbell has produced a .328 average in 52 games with 19 doubles, 10 home runs, and 10 RBI. Before joining the Sea Dogs, he was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month for May.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee native was selected by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft out of Georgia Tech. The righty is ranked by MLB.com as the #30 prospect in the Red Sox organization.

Campbell is the fourth Sea Dogs player to earn Eastern League Player of the Week honors this season joining Matthew Lugo (April 15-21), Blaze Jordan (April 22-28), and Kyle Teel (May 27th-June 2nd). Teel also took home Eastern League Player of the Month honors for May. Additionally, Sea Dogs' left-handed pitcher Zach Penrod earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of May 13th-19th.

The Portland Sea Dogs open a six-game homestand on Tuesday at 6:00 PM against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants) at Hadlock Field. Tickets are available for all home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.

The Eastern League's first half concludes on Sunday, June 23rd with the top team from each division claiming a playoff berth. The Sea Dogs (34-29) are a half-game behind the Hartford Yard Goats for the top spot in the Eastern League's Northeast Division with six games remaining.

Promotional highlights this homestand include Slugger piggy bank giveaway (first 1,000 fans) on Tuesday, June 18th, Deaf & Hard of Hearing Night on June 19th, Margaritaville Night, and Bark in the Park on June 20th, Fireworks and Irish Night on June 21st. Mainer and American Idol finalist Julia Gagnon will also be performing the National Anthem on Tuesday, June 18th.

