Callihan Drives in Four, Johnson Drives in Three in Road Opener

July 20, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Reds News Release





PRINCETON, WV - The Greeneville Reds (14-17) won their third straight game Saturday night, defeating the Princeton Rays (15-16) 9-2 at Hunnicutt Field. Seven of Greeneville's ten hits went for extra bases.

Ivan Johnson drew a lead off walk in the first, and moved to second on a ground out. He scored the games first run on A.J. Bumpass' RBI-double. Tyler Callihan's two-run home run to right center field off RHP Matthew Peguero (L, 3-1) extended the Reds lead to 3-0.

Diego Infante's solo home run to left center field in the bottom of the first off LHP Jose Salvador (W, 2-3) put the Rays on the board.

After Peguero retired the first two in the fourth, Cristian Olivo extended the inning with an infield single. Peguero then hit Raul Juarez, and Peterson Plaz followed with an infield single to load the bases. Five pitches later, Johnson unloaded the bass with a three run triple down the right field line.

Bumpass hit a one-out double in the seventh, his third of the game, and scored on Garrett Wolforth's RBI-double. Wolforth moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on Callihan's RBI ground out.

Princeton rounded out the scoring in the ninth. Kevin Melendez led off the inning with an infield single to third, and moved to second on Juarez's throwing error. Melendez scored on Nick Schnell's RBI-single.

Salvador allowed five hits and walked one over five innings for his second win. He also allowed a run and struck out a season-high seven. RHP Jake Gilbert (S, 1) struck out five and allowed a run on four hits in four innings for the save.

The Reds have two chances to win the series in Princeton. RHP Orlando Noriega (2-2, 4.73) will start for Greeneville at Hunnicutt Field Sunday evening with first pitch at 5 PM. The Rays will counter with RHP Jayden Murray (0-1, 3.00).

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.