Calgary Wild FC Rounds out Player Roster with Addition of Serita Thurton

April 3, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

CALGARY - Calgary Wild FC rounded out its 23-player roster on Thursday with the addition of forward, Serita Thurton.

The promising young talent from Ajax, Ont. becomes the 16th Canadian on Alberta's first women's professional sports team that is one of six clubs that will compete in the Northern Super League that kicks off April 16 in Vancouver.

"Joining the Calgary Wild FC gives me the opportunity to play at a high level in a competitive league," said Thurton. "The Wild FC is a great platform to test myself, improve my skills and challenge myself as a player and a person. I also get to live in a new city that I have never been to before which I am very excited about."

Thurton arrives in Calgary with a distinguished international and NCAA background, having earned two bronze Concacaf youth medals with Canada's National U17 and U20 teams. She also brings 58 NCAA Division I starts from her time with the University of South Florida.

"Serita brings youthful energy, drive and a wealth of international experience to our Club that is now putting the finishing touches to our preparations for the opening game," said Alix Bruch, sporting director, Calgary Wild FC, who added that in addition to Canadian representation, players on the roster also have connections to 12 other countries around the world. "Serita is a dynamic wide player who likes to get on the ball and exploit the pace in front of her while using her one-on-one skill to take on defenders with confidence. Her speed, athleticism, and eagerness to develop as a pro will be a valuable asset each time we take to the pitch."

Thurton made her debut with the Canadian youth program at just 15 years old. She won a bronze medal at the 2018 Concacaf Women's Under-17 Championship and helped Canada secure a fourth-place finish at the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay. In 2022, she contributed three goals and one assist, helping Canada win another bronze medal at the Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship and qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

In five seasons with the University of South Florida (2020-2024), Thurton totaled three goals and five assists. In her freshman year, she played a key role in South Florida's victory in both the regular season and the AAC conference tournament. She capped off her college career being named to the AAC Preseason Watch List ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Away from the field, Thurton is committed to promoting health literacy, environmental sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion.

"I want to give young Black athletes someone to look up to that also looks like them, but I also hope to encourage all young soccer players to love the game, enjoy every minute on the field and play because it brings you joy," added Thurton.

The Calgary Wild FC will participate in the first-ever Northern Super League game on April 16 at 7 p.m. PDT when the team faces the Vancouver Rise. The team, under the leadership of head coach Lydia Bedford, begins their season with a three-game road trip, including matches against Halifax Tides (April 26) and AFC Toronto (May 1), before the home opener at McMahon Stadium on May 11 at 5 p.m. MDT.

