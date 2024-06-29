Calgary Finishes Strong with a Thrilling OT Victory: CFL

June 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







A thrilling overtime finishes with a 52-yd field goal from Paredes, earning Calgary their second win of the 2024 season!

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 29, 2024

Elks Select WR Zach Mathis in CFL Supplemental Draft - Edmonton Elks

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.