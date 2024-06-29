Sports stats



Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Finishes Strong with a Thrilling OT Victory: CFL

June 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video


A thrilling overtime finishes with a 52-yd field goal from Paredes, earning Calgary their second win of the 2024 season!
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from June 29, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Calgary Stampeders Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central