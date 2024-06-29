Calgary Finishes Strong with a Thrilling OT Victory: CFL
June 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
A thrilling overtime finishes with a 52-yd field goal from Paredes, earning Calgary their second win of the 2024 season!
