Cade Gotta Reaches Base Five Times in Doubleheader vs X's

SIOUX FALLS - The Sioux Falls Canaries dropped both games of a doubleheader against the Sioux City Explorers at The Birdcage Saturday. The Canaries rallied late in the seventh inning of Game 1 but ultimately fell 4-3. Trey Michalczewski hit an RBI double that scored Zane Gurwitz in the seventh. Cade Gotta walked three times in Game 2, but LHP Tyler Koch (1-2) stole the show with a seven inning no-hit performance to silence Canary bats. The Birds fell by a final score of 8-0.

LHP Ty Culbreth (7-9) suffered the loss in Game 1 after allowing four earned runs in six innings of work for the Canaries. LHP Kris Regas (0-2) took the loss in Game 2 for the Birds. Regas went five innings, allowing seven earned runs on twelve hits while striking out six Explorers.

LHP Patrick Ledet (8-4) got the win for the X's in Game 1. Ledet pitched five innings, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out six Canaries. Brandon Bosher notched his sixth save of the season in Game 1. LHP Tyler Koch (1-2) no-hit the Birds in Game 2, going seven innings while allowing baserunners on six walks and an error. LT Tolbert powered the Explorers offense with two home runs in Game 1. Errol Robinson led the way for Sioux City at the plate with three hits in Game 2, including a solo home run and a pair of RBI singles.

The Canaries and Explorers will continue the final series of the 2021 season at The Birdcage on Sunday. First pitch from Canaries starter RHP Joey Wagman (1-2) will be at 2:05 PM. The Explorers starting pitcher is TBA.

Sunday is Harry Canary Bobblehead Day at The Birdcage! HOLY COW! After two seasons as the Bard of the Birdcage (and Budweiser), it's time to honor our Lord of Leinenkugel's with a bobblehead in the King of Kona Big Wave's likeness. To guarantee yours, order online the Harry Canary bobblehead-and-ticket package for $20, or roll the dice and wait for the day of the game at walk-up for the same deal. Harry will be your host for the day, and we'll have the same Sunday Family Fun Day perks: Play catch in the outfield before the game from 1-1:30, running the bases after the game, and the Sunday Family 4-Pack --- 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas for just $50, a savings of about $50!

