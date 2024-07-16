Busy Day for Former HarbourCats as MLB Draft Concludes

July 16, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - It's a full handful of Victoria HarbourCats turning pro as the Major League Baseball draft wrapped up on Tuesday.

Four players were drafted and one signed a free-agent contract -- two of those players off the current WCL team roster.

Highlighting the group is outfielder Lucas Ramirez, selected by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the 17th round. The son of perennial all-star and World Series MVP Manny Ramirez, who has been living in Victoria all summer with his family, had a scholarship to attend powerhouse Tennessee this fall but is expected to sign and head to Tempe, AZ, and the Angels team in the Arizona Complex League as the 18-year-old starts his pro journey.

Memorable left-handed pitcher Ryan Magdic, a real fan favourite in 2023, was picked by the Oakland A's in the 14th round -- a power pitcher with tremendous upside. At 6-5/240, the Ontario product will get a strong look from that organization.

Also selected was right-handed pitcher Sean Heppner of UBC, who starred for the HarbourCats in 2023 as a powerful starting pitcher, tabbed by the Cleveland Guardians in the 12th round -- where he will be an organizational teammate of former HarbourCats right-hander Cade Smith, who is one of the top rookie bullpen arms in the game. Smith was the opening day starter for the HarbourCats in 2019.

Pitcher Hunter Omlid, remembered for his stellar work in the 2019 WCL playoff run to the final game, was taken by the Colorado Rockies in the 20th and final round.

Catcher Connor Dykstra, a product of Chilliwack and George Mason University, agreed to a free-agent deal moments after the draft, inked by the Seattle Mariners.

"We are immensely proud of these players, their hard work and dedication to the game and to our program when they were wearing our uniform," said Jim Swanson of the HarbourCats. "These are tremendous young men, each has their own story and it's one of excellence and high achievement. We hope they all make the steps to reach the MLB level and join the six players we have already produced since the HarbourCats landed in 2013."

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.