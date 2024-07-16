WCL All-Star Game Festivities Begin Tonight

July 16, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL) News Release







The stage is now set for the West Coast League's 2024 All-Star Game, with festivities beginning tonight in Bellingham, followed Wednesday evening by the League's first All-Star Game since 2019.

Thrilling news was announced last week, as the All-Star Game will be broadcast live on MLB Network, MLB.TV, MLB.com, and the MLB App beginning at 6:30 PM Pacific Time. The broadcast will feature renowned on-air talent, with Tyler Maun handling play-by-play duties, along with analysts Ryan Rowland-Smith and MLB Pipeline's Sam Dykstra.

Probable starting pitchers have been set by head coaches Brooke Knight (South) and Bob Ralston (North). Corvallis Knights right-hander Kaden Segel (U. of Portland) gets the nod for the South, while the North will counter with reigning WCL Pitcher of the Week Tyler Van Dyke (Stetson).

Tuesday night, the West Coast League's celebration of amateur and grass-roots baseball will feature players from the Max Higbee Center alongside WCL All-Stars in the Community Champions Game, an integrated baseball game. The Max Higbee Center supports and empowers teens and adults with developmental disabilities to build community, friendships, happiness, life skills, and health through recreation. Half of ticket sales from the evening will go directly to the Max Higbee Center.

Updated rosters for Wednesday night's WCL All-Star Game, including players tabbed as replacements for original selections no longer available, may be found below. Prior to the game, All-Stars will participate in an invitation-only workout for scouts and amateur coaches, as the West Coast League continues its mission to create tremendous environments for ambitious young baseball players from around the world.

NORTH

C - Conner Smith of Santa Clara (Bellingham Bells)

C - Jonathan Fitz of San Diego (Wenatchee AppleSox)

1B - Jacob Mejia of Cal State San Bernadino (Bellingham Bells)

1B/DH - Wylie Waters of USC Upstate (Nanaimo NightOwls)

1B - Jeremy Giesegh of Cal State San Bernadino (Port Angeles Lefties)

2B - Michael Soper of Westmont College (Edmonton Riverhawks)

SS - Roman Martin of UCLA (Bellingham Bells)

SS - Nevan Noonan of San Diego State (Nanaimo NightOwls)

3B - Nate Kirkpatrick of Yavapai College (Bellingham Bells)

3B - Jakob Poturnak of Sacramento State (Edmonton Riverhawks)

OF - Bryce McFeely of Westmont College (Edmonton Riverhawks)

OF/P - Joey Rico of Westmont (Kamloops NorthPaws)

OF - Trey Duffield of Rice (Kelowna Falcons)

OF - Riley Paulino of Pikeville (Nanaimo NightOwls)

OF/2B - Tate Shimao of Hawaii (Victoria HarbourCats)

OF - Max Hartman of Washington State (Wenatchee AppleSox)

P - Josh Flaugher of Texas A&M Corpus Christi (Bellingham Bells)

P - Nic Peterson of UC Santa Barbara (Bellingham Bells)

P - Tyler Van Dyke of Stetson (Bellingham Bells)

P - Tate Dearing of Reinhardt (Edmonton Riverhawks)

P - Vicarte Domingo of British Columbia (Edmonton Riverhawks)

P/OF - Gavyn Jones of McLennan CC (Kelowna Falcons)

P - Adison Mattix of Everett CC (Nanaimo NightOwls)

P - Carson Cormier of TCU (Victoria HarbourCats)

P - Garrett Ahearn of Grand Canyon (Wenatchee AppleSox)

P - Quincy Vassar of Vanguard (Wenatchee AppleSox)

*P - Evan Canfield of Lewis-Clark State (Wenatchee AppleSox)

SOUTH

C - Luke Iverson of Utah Valley (Ridgefield Raptors)

C - Dane Woodcook of New Mexico State (Springfield Drifters)

1B - Easton Amundson of Liberty (Bend Elks)

1B/3B - Patrick Keighran of San Francisco (Portland Pickles)

2B - Spencer Shipman of Whitworth (Yakima Valley Pippins)

SS/OF - Blake Wilson of Washington (Corvallis Knights)

SS/2B - Ty Yukumoto of Pacific (Corvallis Knights)

3B - Kedren Kinzie of Hawaii (Springfield Drifters)

3B/OF - Preston Allen - uncommitted (Yakima Valley Pippins)

OF - Brandon Cabrera of Lewis-Clark State (Corvallis Knights)

OF - Dylan Schlaegel of Dallas Baptist (Cowlitz Black Bears)

OF - Tanner Griffith of Saint Mary's (Portland Pickles)

OF - Davis Mauzy of Wichita State (Walla Walla Sweets)

OF - Kolby Felix of Colorado Mesa (Walla Walla Sweets)

UTL - Kevin Takeuchi of USC (Corvallis Knights)

P - Mason Edwards of USC (Bend Elks)

P - Jackson Elder of Utah (Bend Elks)

P - Tyler Wood of UC Davis (Bend Elks)

P - James DeCremer of Oregon State (Corvallis Knights)

P - Tyner Horn of Nebraska (Corvallis Knights)

P - Kaden Segel of Portland (Corvallis Knights)

P - Freddie Rodriguez of Hawaii (Portland Pickles)

P - Shay Timmer of Salt Lake CC (Portland Pickles)

P - Curtis Hebert of Portland (Ridgefield Raptors)

P - Liam Hohenstein of Colorado Mesa (Walla Walla Sweets)

*P - Dylan Stewart of Pepperdine (Ridgefield Raptors)

Universities and colleges noted indicate where players will be enrolled this fall.

*Announced as All-Star when rosters were initially unveiled, but unable to participate in the game.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.