Burlington Sock Puppets Release 2022 Schedule

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The Burlington Sock Puppets released their official 2022 Season Schedule, presented by Visit Alamance. The 2022 season will mark the second year that Burlington will play under the Sock Puppets identity, as well as the second season under the newly reformed Appalachian League powered by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball.

The Sock Puppets begin the season with a four game road trip before opening the gates of Burlington Athletic Stadium for their Home Opener on June 6. The 2022 season will watch Burlington play host 29 games between June-August (27 in 2020), 18 of which will be on Thursdays-Sundays.

Other notes to the 2022 schedule feature home games on July 4th, 5 Friday night games, 5 Saturday night games, and 4 Thirsty Thursdays.

Check out the full schedule below and stay tuned over the next few months for the release of the Official Visit Alamance Promotional Calendar. There will be limited Full Season Memberships available after November 19. Email info@gosockpuppets.com to get more information.

