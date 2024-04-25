Bulls Grab Nine Season Honors for 2023-24

2023-24 Birmingham Bulls

At the conclusion of the 2023-24 SPHL season, the Birmingham Bulls are recipients of nine league honors including league Most Valuable Player.

Carson Rose - Most Valuable Player

Rose captured the 2023-2024 Kevin Swider Leading Scorer Award, pacing the SPHL with 65 points. In addition, Rose led the league with 241 shots on goal while finishing the regular season third in goals (30) and fifth in assists (35). The Surrey, BC native set Birmingham's franchise record for goals and points in a single season.

Rose joins Josh Harris (2018-19) as the only players to earn SPHL Most Valuable Player honors for the Bulls.

Craig Simchuk - Coach of the Year

Simchuk led Birmingham to the William B. Coffey Trophy as regular season champions with a franchise- record 38-9-9 record, while their 85 points are third-most in league history.

Now in his fourth season behind the Bulls' bench, Simchuk joins Jean-Guy Trudel and Kevin Kerr as the only coaches in SPHL history to win the award multiple times.

Hayden Stewart - Goaltender of the Year

Stewart led SPHL goaltenders in minutes played (2324:29), while ranking second in wins (26), goals against average (2.14), save percentage (0.925), saves (1,028) and shutouts (four).

A native of Rockford, IL, Stewart established a new Bulls' franchise mark for goals against average, sur- passing the previous record of 2.28 set by Mavric Parks in the 2018-19 season.

Stewart joins Parks as the only two netminders in Birmingham's history to win the award.

Carson Rose, Drake Glover, Hayden Stewart - First Team All SPHL

Carson Rose of the Birmingham Bulls captured the 2023-2024 Kevin Swider Leading Scorer Award, pacing the SPHL with 65 points. In addition, Rose led the league with 241 shots on goal and finished the regular season third in goals (30) and fifth in assists (35). The Surrey, BC native, set Birmingham's franchise record for goals and points in a single season.

Drake Glover of the Birmingham Bulls led the SPHL in goals (33), power-play goals (eight - tied), plus/minus (+33) and game-winning goals (seven). The Anchorage, AK native also finished second in the league with 60 points. Glover recorded a four-goal game on March 8, tying teammate Carson Rose for most goals in a game this season.

Hayden Stewart of the Birmingham Bulls led SPHL goaltenders in minutes played (2324:29). Stewart, a native of Rockford, IL, also finished second in wins (26), goals against average (2.14), save percentage (0.925), saves (1,028) and shutouts (four).

Nikita Kozyrev - Second Team All SPHL

Nikita Kozyrev of the Birmingham Bulls led the SPHL in assists (41), while finishing third in points (59) and plus/minus (+31). Kozyrev, also an All-Rookie team selection, set the Bulls franchise record for assists in a season.

Nikita Kozyrev - All Rookie Team

Nikita Kozyrev of the Birmingham Bulls led all first-year players in assists (41) points (59) and plus/minus (+31). A native of Tallinn, EST, Kozyrev also ranked second among rookies in power-play assists (10), was third in game-winning goals (3) and fourth in goals (18 - tied).

Ray Pack - Equipment Manager of the Year

Currently, in his 15th season in professional hockey, Pack began his career with the ECHL Birmingham Bulls in 1993 as assistant equipment manager. He joined the Cincinnati Cyclones of the IHL for the 1994- 95 season before returning to Birmingham from 1995-2001.

Pack returned to the Bulls for the 2018-19 season, winning his first Equipment Manager of the Year award.

The Bulls finished the regular season with a 38-9-9 record, securing the William B. Coffey Trophy, which is awarded to the regular season champion. The team broke several franchise records on the ice as well as in the arena with fan attendance at the Pelham Civic Complex.

Team Records

Most Points:

2018-19: 80 points

2023-24: 85 Points

Fewest Goals Allowed:

2018-19: 147

2023-24: 132

Player Records

Most Goals:

2017-18: Josh Harris 26

2023-24: Drake Glover 33 (SPHL Leader)

Most Assists:

2018-19: Josh Harris 38

2024-24: Nikita Kozyrev 41(SPHL Leader)

Most Points:

2018-19: Josh Harris 63

2023-24: Carson Rose 65 (SPHL Leader)

Lowest Goals Against Average:

2018-19: Mavric Parks 2.28

2023-24: Hayden Stewart 2.14

Birmingham came up short in the post season with an overtime loss to the Evansville Thunderbolts, ending the hopes of returning to the SPHL President's Cup Finals for a second consecutive year.

Heading into the offseason, fans should expect to see a large majority of players returning from the Bulls' young 2023-24 roster. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are available now.

More information on season tickets and perks can be found at bullshockey.net/seasontickets

